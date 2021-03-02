Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $818,000 Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 79.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,933 shares of company stock worth $37,227,814. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.57.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $526.61 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $547.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.23 and its 200-day moving average is $359.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of -290.94 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

