Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Roku by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,455,000 after purchasing an additional 21,516 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp grew its stake in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 548,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roku by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Truist raised their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.63.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $420.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -500.37 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,204 shares of company stock worth $320,262,789 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

