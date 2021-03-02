Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $896,000 Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 90.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 19,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cable One news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,924.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,025.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,960.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

