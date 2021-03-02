Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $81.50) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.21.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,660,039.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at $87,421,819.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

Snap stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

