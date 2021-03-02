Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,045 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Timken were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken during the third quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199 in the last ninety days. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

