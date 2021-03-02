Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Halliburton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $39,967,000 after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

