ImageCoin (IMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $89,507.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $233,386.64 and $89,507.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,948,072 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.