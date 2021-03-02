IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday.

Get IMI alerts:

IMIAY opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.