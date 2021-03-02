Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s current price.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

About Immunocore Holdings plc American Depositary Shares

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

