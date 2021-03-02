Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina Sells 5,881 Shares

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 5,881 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $18,407.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN IMH opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

