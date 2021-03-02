Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Till Vestring Acquires 340 Shares

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Till Vestring bought 340 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 716 ($9.35) on Tuesday. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 400.20 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 740.85 ($9.68). The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 680.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is 2.07%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

