Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 26,212 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 26,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $163,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Msd Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $76,481.46.

On Monday, December 7th, Msd Partners, L.P. sold 18,617 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $72,047.79.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,227. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.09). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

