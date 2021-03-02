Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Update

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the January 28th total of 278,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,845,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

INQD stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,881,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,094,145. Indoor Harvest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation in the United States. It develops proprietary high pressure aeroponic cultivation system designs, as well as flood and drain, and floating raft designs for cannabis and other agriculture products.

