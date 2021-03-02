(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €10.70 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

About (INGA)

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.