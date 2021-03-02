INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect INmune Bio to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INMB stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $228.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 3.01.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INMB. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.