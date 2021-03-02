Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.03.

Shares of TSE INE opened at C$24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -40.54. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

