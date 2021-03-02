Inogen, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,830 shares of company stock worth $3,488,040. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

