Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 532,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,167,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,049 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

