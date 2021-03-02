Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Position Boosted by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 352.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Inphi in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 29.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHI traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.80. 10,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41. Inphi Co. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

