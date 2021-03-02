Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) Insider Buys 1,040 Shares of Stock

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) (LON:SMT) insider Paola Subacchi acquired 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,215 ($15.87) per share, with a total value of £12,636 ($16,509.01).

SMT stock traded up GBX 15.45 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,200.45 ($15.68). The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of £17.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.53. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 451.80 ($5.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,418.57 ($18.53).

Get Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) alerts:

About Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L)

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.