Insider Buying: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Buys 243,310 Shares of Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 243,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $396,595.30. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 78,880 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $118,320.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 58,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 14,548 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $22,549.40.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,150 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $9,286.50.

On Friday, December 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 26,100 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 13,816 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $21,000.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $157.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.