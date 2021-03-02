Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73.

CCL.B traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.23. The company had a trading volume of 275,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. CCL Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of C$34.57 and a 1 year high of C$67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.05 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.32.

CCL.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

