Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00.

Shares of H opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,718,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,885,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 273,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after acquiring an additional 363,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

