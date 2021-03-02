Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells 4,494 Shares of Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 4,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $289,863.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,374,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KFY opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 234.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 610,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.