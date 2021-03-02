Insider Selling: Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,246,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,918,747.40.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.78, for a total value of C$89,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.69, for a total value of C$84,500.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Mark Gerard O’dea sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total value of C$78,050.00.

LGD stock opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of C$394.71 million and a P/E ratio of 58.08. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

