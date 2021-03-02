Insider Selling: Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Sells 6,990 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $575,626.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 265,350 shares in the company, valued at $21,851,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 444,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,076. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $304.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,932,000 after buying an additional 284,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,537,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,610,000 after acquiring an additional 315,272 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,270,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after acquiring an additional 311,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

