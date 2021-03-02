Insider Selling: Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanderson Farms stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.33. 3,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,175. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $159.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.46.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAFM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

