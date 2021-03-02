Insider Selling: Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $9,753,000.00.

SEM stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

