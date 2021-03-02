Insureum Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $383,317.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 65.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.51 or 0.00819913 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00029483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00045551 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

