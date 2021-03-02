Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as high as $67.94 and last traded at $64.03. 1,566,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,741,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTLA. Barclays raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.