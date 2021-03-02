Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.40-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $634.01 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

