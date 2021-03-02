International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Reduced by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. The company had a trading volume of 72,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

