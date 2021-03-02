International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 52,450.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock worth $2,946,553 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.