Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. 7,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $422.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.78.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

