IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

IntriCon stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a P/E ratio of -75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,359,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 473,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

