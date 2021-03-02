Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intuit in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.05.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $406.41 on Monday. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $386.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,167 shares of company stock worth $1,966,986 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

