Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $288,040.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curet Myriam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00.

ISRG stock traded down $9.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.00. The company had a trading volume of 390,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,037. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $769.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $743.52.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,910,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $852,020,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

