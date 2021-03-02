Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,420. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.