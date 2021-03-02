Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the January 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,420. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.