Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DISH Network (DISH)

3/1/2021 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – DISH Network had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

2/25/2021 – DISH Network had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – DISH Network had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $54.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – DISH Network was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISH’s fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected subscriber loss in Pay-TV, Sling TV and wireless businesses. The coronavirus outbreak caused severe disruption in certain commercial segments served by it including the hospitality and airline industries. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a lingering concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, DISH’s focus on acquiring and retaining subscribers, who will be profitable over the long term, is expected to drive growth. Additionally, DISH entered the retail wireless market through the acquisition of Boost and Ting Mobile. It also entered into partnerships with Everstream, Segra, Uniti, Zayo, Mavenir, Fujitsu, Altiostar, VMware and MATRIXX Software for its standalone 5G network. These initiatives bode well for DISH’s top-line growth prospects.”

2/23/2021 – DISH Network was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

1/22/2021 – DISH Network had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 3,031,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,205,153. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,820,000 after buying an additional 58,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,167,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after buying an additional 194,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

