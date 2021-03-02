Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for salesforce.com (CRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently:

3/1/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $232.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $252.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $233.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $240.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/22/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $245.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $278.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,126,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

Get salesforcecom inc alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,422,149 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 584.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 89.6% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 170,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforcecom inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforcecom inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.