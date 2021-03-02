Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,685 call options on the company. This is an increase of 581% compared to the average volume of 394 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 54.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 81,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,095. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. iHeartMedia has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $15.56.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

