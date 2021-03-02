Investors Purchase High Volume of Amyris Call Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 34,487 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 420% compared to the typical volume of 6,632 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 248,193 shares during the period. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Shares of AMRS stock traded up $5.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. 516,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,877,947. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.04.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

