Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 12,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,223% compared to the typical daily volume of 521 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.20. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $43.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.42 million. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that AAR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AAR by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

