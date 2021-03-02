IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research raised IPG Photonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $230.75.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $228.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $9,279,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,987,311.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

