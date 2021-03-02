IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 68,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF alerts:

HFXI stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.