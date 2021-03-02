iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,206 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. 11,274,992 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

