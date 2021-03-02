iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Cut by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

