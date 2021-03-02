iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the January 28th total of 63,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 41.91% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.78. 855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.32.

