iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) is Assetmark Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,752,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,029,655 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 23,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. 594,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,692,963. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

